Dr. Franklin Dao, MD
Overview of Dr. Franklin Dao, MD
Dr. Franklin Dao, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ewa Beach, HI.
Dr. Dao's Office Locations
St Francis Medical Center-we91-2139 Fort Weaver Rd, Ewa Beach, HI 96706 Directions (808) 678-0878
Natori Teruya Tanoue Nakasone and Yoshino MD Inc.1329 Lusitana St, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 599-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
- Kuakini Medical Center
- Pali Momi Medical Center
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor! Good listener…easy to share my concerns with. Very knowledgeable and I trust his advice because he explains and answers my questions well! Calls back as soon as possible.
About Dr. Franklin Dao, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1174617609
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dao has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dao. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dao.
