Dr. Franklin Diaz, MD
Dr. Franklin Diaz, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Franklin D Diaz, MD, PC601 Professional Dr Ste 225, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 513-8028
Dr. Franklin Daniel Diaz MD601A Professional Dr Ste 225, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 513-8028
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Dr. Diaz is the most knowledgeable, patient-oriented physician (of any specialty) I have ever seen. I do not feel like a "number" or "dollar sign ($)" at my appointments. Dr. Diaz will answer any question about how my kidney disease affects my overall health. He is a smart, kind doctor and is able to communicate in terms that the patient can understand.
- Nephrology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital|University Of Texas Medical Branch Gal
- San Juan Veterans Affairs Medical Center|Veterans Administration/Univ. of PR
- University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Diaz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diaz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diaz works at
Dr. Diaz has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Diaz speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaz.
