Dr. Franklin Douglis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Franklin Douglis, MD
Dr. Franklin Douglis, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Douglis' Office Locations
Franklin M. Douglis MD PA3000 W Davis St, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (936) 539-9322
Premier Sinus and Allergy - Spring Office6611 Fm 2920 Rd, Spring, TX 77379 Directions (281) 376-1188
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After a bad experience with my last ENT I was afraid to see another. Dr. Douglis is wonderful and his staff is great. I'm so glad I found him.
About Dr. Franklin Douglis, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1881699932
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland At Baltimore
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Douglis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Douglis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Douglis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Douglis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Douglis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Douglis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.