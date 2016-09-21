Dr. Franklin Edge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Franklin Edge, MD
Overview
Dr. Franklin Edge, MD is a Pediatric Dentistry Practitioner in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Pediatric Dentistry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE.
Dr. Edge works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Edge Frank DMD DMD1311 Kimber Ln, Evansville, IN 47715 Directions (812) 250-1934
View All Accepted Carriers
- Delta Dental
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Edge?
I've been going to him since I was in elementary school and just had my last visit today. He does an excellent job and the office is very pleasant. Highly reccomend.
About Dr. Franklin Edge, MD
- Pediatric Dentistry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1558343160
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edge has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edge works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Edge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.