Dr. Franklin Fleischhauer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Franklin Fleischhauer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brewton, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital, D. W. McMillan Memorial Hospital, Gulf Breeze Hospital, Jay Hospital and North Okaloosa Medical Center.
Locations
Brewton Medical Center LLC1121 Belleville Ave, Brewton, AL 36426 Directions (850) 484-6500
Cardiology Consultants1717 N E St Ste 331, Pensacola, FL 32501 Directions (850) 444-1717
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Baptist Hospital
- D. W. McMillan Memorial Hospital
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
- Jay Hospital
- North Okaloosa Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Fleischhauer is the best. He listens with care and makes the best plan for diagnosis. Competent, intelligent doctor with excellent bedside manners.
About Dr. Franklin Fleischhauer, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1275533788
Education & Certifications
- Sequoia Hospital
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fleischhauer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fleischhauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fleischhauer has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fleischhauer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fleischhauer speaks Arabic.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleischhauer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleischhauer.
