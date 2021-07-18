Overview of Dr. Franklin Friedman, MD

Dr. Franklin Friedman, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Norwich, CT. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine|Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Backus Hospital and Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Friedman works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Norwich, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.