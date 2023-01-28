Overview of Dr. Franklin Fuenmayor-Cardozo, MD

Dr. Franklin Fuenmayor-Cardozo, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Macon, GA. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Navicent Health Baldwin, Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Taylor Regional Hospital.



Dr. Fuenmayor-Cardozo works at Kidney Center of Central Georgia in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Gout and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.