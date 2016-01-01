Overview of Dr. Franklin Garcia-Godoy, DO

Dr. Franklin Garcia-Godoy, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital.



Dr. Garcia-Godoy works at Estevez and Associates in Miami, FL with other offices in Coral Gables, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.