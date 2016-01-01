Overview of Dr. Franklin Harris, MD

Dr. Franklin Harris, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with Lane Regional Medical Center and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Harris works at Baton Rouge Psychiatry Clinic in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.