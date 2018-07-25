Overview

Dr. Franklin Johnson Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans.



Dr. Johnson Jr works at Louisiana Dermatology Assocs in Baton Rouge, LA with other offices in Denham Springs, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Hives and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.