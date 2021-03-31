Dr. Franklin Johnson Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Franklin Johnson Jr, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Franklin Johnson Jr, DO
Dr. Franklin Johnson Jr, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Upland, CA. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Dr. Johnson Jr works at
Dr. Johnson Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Care for Womens Medical Group Inc.1310 San Bernardino Rd Ste 201, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 579-0806
-
2
Care for Womens Medical Group Inc15944 Los Serranos Country Club Dr Ste 230, Chino Hills, CA 91709 Directions (909) 355-7855
-
3
Care for Womens Medical Group Inc12442 Limonite Ave Unit 207, Eastvale, CA 91752 Directions (951) 356-8000
-
4
San Antonio Regional Hospital999 San Bernardino Rd, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 579-0806
Hospital Affiliations
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson Jr?
Dr. Johnson is very professional and knowledgeable. He speaks in a calm soothing manner which makes you feel at home. He's been my doctor since the mid 90's.
About Dr. Franklin Johnson Jr, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1780632299
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson Jr works at
Dr. Johnson Jr has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.