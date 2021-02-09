Dr. Franklin Kase, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kase is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Franklin Kase, DPM
Overview of Dr. Franklin Kase, DPM
Dr. Franklin Kase, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Kase works at
Dr. Kase's Office Locations
Burbank Podiatry Associates Group A Professional Corporation241 W Olive Ave, Burbank, CA 91502 Directions (818) 848-5583
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I was pleased with the very thorough workup and the congenial atmosphere.
About Dr. Franklin Kase, DPM
- Podiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kase has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kase accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kase has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kase works at
Dr. Kase has seen patients for Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kase on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kase speaks Armenian and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kase. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kase.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kase, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kase appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.