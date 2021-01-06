Dr. Franklin Kasmin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kasmin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Franklin Kasmin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Franklin Kasmin, MD
Dr. Franklin Kasmin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Kasmin works at
Dr. Kasmin's Office Locations
1
Center for Community Health at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital515 6th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions
2
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Kings Highway3417 Kings Highway Floor 2nd, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
i visited Dr. Kasmin few times and my father, 102 yo, did too.He performed some procedures on me and on my dad. Every time after procedures, which were done excellent, he followed with calls about our feelings. His knowledge and competence are exceptional. Actually the best doctor I've ever met.
About Dr. Franklin Kasmin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1336178581
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus|Beth Israel Medical Center Petrie Campus
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kasmin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kasmin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kasmin works at
Dr. Kasmin has seen patients for Pancreatitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kasmin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kasmin speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kasmin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kasmin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kasmin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kasmin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.