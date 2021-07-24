Dr. Franklin Kendrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kendrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Franklin Kendrick, MD
Overview of Dr. Franklin Kendrick, MD
Dr. Franklin Kendrick, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East and Baptist Medical Center South.
Dr. Kendrick works at
Dr. Kendrick's Office Locations
Baptist Health Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinic2065 E South Blvd Ste 204, Montgomery, AL 36116 Directions (334) 747-7300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center East
- Baptist Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kendrick and his staff was very friendly and helpful. I was in and out in about 30 minutes. His recommendation was very helpful. Thanks
About Dr. Franklin Kendrick, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1760598999
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kendrick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kendrick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kendrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kendrick works at
Dr. Kendrick has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) and Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kendrick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kendrick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kendrick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kendrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kendrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.