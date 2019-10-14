Dr. Franklin Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Franklin Lin, MD
Overview of Dr. Franklin Lin, MD
Dr. Franklin Lin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Fl Coll Of Med, Gainesville Fl and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.
Dr. Lin's Office Locations
Franklin Lin61 Whitcher St Ne, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 422-2326
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
- Wellstar Paulding Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lin is an excellent doctor and surgeon. We first met Dr. Lin in the ER and he makes you feel comfortable with him immediately. He keeps good eye contact with you and explains everything very well and makes sure you understand the situation, the risks and benefits of a surgery, and the results. His bedside manner and skills are excellent. We highly recommend Dr. Franklin Lin.
About Dr. Franklin Lin, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Mandarin, Minnan and Spanish
- 1679648927
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School Medicine
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Univ Of Fl Coll Of Med, Gainesville Fl
- Duke University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lin speaks Mandarin, Minnan and Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.