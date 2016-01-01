Overview of Dr. Franklin Longo, MD

Dr. Franklin Longo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital.



Dr. Longo works at SCHENECTADY EYE ASSOCIATES in Schenectady, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Paralytic Strabismus and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.