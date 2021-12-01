See All Psychiatrists in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Franklin Milgrim, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Franklin Milgrim, MD

Psychiatry
3.9 (14)
Map Pin Small Santa Monica, CA
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Franklin Milgrim, MD

Dr. Franklin Milgrim, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.

Dr. Milgrim works at Franklin C Milgrim MD Inc in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Milgrim's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Franklin C Milgrim MD Inc
    2730 Wilshire Blvd Ste 630, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 824-6000
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Milgrim?

    Dec 01, 2021
    Dr. Milgrim is a godsend. He is so knowledgeable and patient. I’ve to many providers throughout the years and have never had a more compassionate and responsive provider as he is. Scheduling was quick and easy. I was able to see him right away. This is almost unheard of in the medical industry. I highly recommend him!
    Melissa Alexander — Dec 01, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Franklin Milgrim, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Franklin Milgrim, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Milgrim to family and friends

    Dr. Milgrim's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Milgrim

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Franklin Milgrim, MD.

    About Dr. Franklin Milgrim, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528199361
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Franklin Milgrim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milgrim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Milgrim has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Milgrim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Milgrim works at Franklin C Milgrim MD Inc in Santa Monica, CA. View the full address on Dr. Milgrim’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Milgrim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milgrim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milgrim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milgrim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Franklin Milgrim, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.