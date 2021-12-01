Overview of Dr. Franklin Milgrim, MD

Dr. Franklin Milgrim, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.



Dr. Milgrim works at Franklin C Milgrim MD Inc in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.