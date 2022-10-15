Overview of Dr. Franklin Mirrer, MD

Dr. Franklin Mirrer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Roger Williams Medical Center.



Dr. Mirrer works at Franklin E Mirrer, M.D., Orthopaedic Surgeon, Inc. in Warwick, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Drainage and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.