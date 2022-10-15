Dr. Franklin Mirrer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mirrer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Franklin Mirrer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Roger Williams Medical Center.
J E Noonan Jr Inc215 Toll Gate Rd Ste 206, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 739-9050Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 12:30pm
- Roger Williams Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Many years ago Dr Mirrer performed surgery on my left shoulder, After the surgery it was a bit painful, of course, but taking all of his advice, I regained full mobility and strength. This past summer I returned to Dr Mirrer’s office with a left leg issue. I had surgery and therapy Now I am on my way to a full recovery. I am so thankful to Dr Mirrer and all of his staff. Thank You Dr. Mirrer
- Hahnemann University|Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Tulane University School Of Med
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
Dr. Mirrer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mirrer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mirrer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mirrer has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Drainage and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mirrer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Mirrer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mirrer.
