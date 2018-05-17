Dr. Franklin Morgan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Franklin Morgan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Franklin Morgan, MD
Dr. Franklin Morgan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital.
Dr. Morgan works at
Dr. Morgan's Office Locations
Tidewater Physicians For Women828 Healthy Way Ste 330, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Directions (757) 461-3890Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Tidewater Physicians for Women844 Kempsville Rd Ste 208, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 423-1730Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Dr Morgan for 6 years, and have been tremendously pleased with his level of expertise, gentleness, and overall bedside manner. He always takes time to sit down and visit, obviously concerned about the whole picture versus just the OB/GYN side of things. I usually have to wait a bit before being called back, but he takes as much time with me as needed. aYou won’t go wrong seeing Dr Morgan. Side note: his nurse is the sweetest ever! You’ll never feel dumb asking questions!
About Dr. Franklin Morgan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1114926425
Education & Certifications
- Estrn Va Med School
- Eastern Virginia Med School
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morgan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morgan accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan.
