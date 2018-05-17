Overview of Dr. Franklin Morgan, MD

Dr. Franklin Morgan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital.



Dr. Morgan works at Tidewater Physicians For Women in Virginia Beach, VA with other offices in Norfolk, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.