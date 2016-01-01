Dr. Rudnick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Franklin Rudnick, MD
Overview of Dr. Franklin Rudnick, MD
Dr. Franklin Rudnick, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Rudnick's Office Locations
F. David Rudnick MD A Medical Corporation501 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 509, Santa Monica, CA 90401 Directions (310) 393-5433
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Franklin Rudnick, MD
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rudnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rudnick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rudnick.
