Overview

Dr. Franklin Scarlett, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pennsauken, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Scarlett works at Pennsauken Family Care in Pennsauken, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.