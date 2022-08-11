Dr. Franklouis Lepore, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lepore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Franklouis Lepore, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL.
Foot & Ankle Center of Florida LLC2400 Harbor Blvd Ste 11, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 743-4545Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
- Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
- Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
one of the most kind and careing dr ive met.he realy care about your health.was to the poin t of loss of my leg.he developed a plan to win the fight.wy wound was 5x8 inches infected and lookin very bad.now its a few inches and skin is growing back.i owe my life to this great dr.
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English, Italian and Spanish
Dr. Lepore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lepore accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lepore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lepore speaks Italian and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lepore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lepore.
