Overview

Dr. Franklyn Vazquez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.