Dr. Frantz Jasmin, MD

Internal Medicine
3.0 (2)
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Frantz Jasmin, MD

Dr. Frantz Jasmin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA.

Dr. Jasmin works at P M MEDICAL CARE in Bronx, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jasmin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    P M Medical Care
    3919 DYRE AVE, Bronx, NY 10466 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 994-8932

Cough
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Cough
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Cough Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Frantz Jasmin, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • 46 years of experience
  • English
  • 1710010244
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jasmin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Jasmin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Jasmin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jasmin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jasmin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jasmin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

