Dr. Franz Kerdel, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Franz Kerdel, DO is a Dermatologist in South Miami, FL. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Kerdel works at
Locations
Phyllis Skolnik MD PA7800 SW 57th Ave Ste 110, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 740-6181
- 2 3470 NW 82nd Ave Ste 111, Doral, FL 33122 Directions (786) 272-2500
Richard J Feinstein MD3661 S Miami Ave Ste 1005, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 856-7887Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Getting an appointment was a breeze. The reception staff was super helpful and we got in right away. The visit itself was on time. The doctor knew immediately that the condition was circulatory-based and not a hive or rash as the GP and Urgent Care thought. The doctor also had good soft skills. He listened and didn’t rush us. The entire experience from start to finish was wonderful! Highly recommended.
About Dr. Franz Kerdel, DO
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Kerdel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kerdel.
