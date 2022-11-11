Dr. Franz Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Franz Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Franz Smith, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Belleville, NJ. They completed their residency with SAINT BARNABAS MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
Clara Maass Medical Center1 Clara Maass Dr Ste 400, Belleville, NJ 07109 Directions (973) 520-6236
Saint Barnabas Cancer Center94 Old Short Hills Rd # 1172, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 520-6231
Saint Barnabas Cancer Center94 Old Short Hills Rd # 403E, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 520-6231
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Smith was great. He was extremely professional, took the appropriate amount of time explaining my procedure pre surgery. His office staff was helpful and always promptly returned all calls which kept myself and my family at ease. I would highly recommend Dr Smith to family and friends.
About Dr. Franz Smith, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- English
- 1942503610
Education & Certifications
- SAINT BARNABAS MEDICAL CENTER
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center (New York)
- Complex General Surgical Oncology
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Smith using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
