Dr. Frazier Fortenberry, MD
Overview of Dr. Frazier Fortenberry, MD
Dr. Frazier Fortenberry, MD is an Urology Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School Of Med In New Orleans New Orleans La and is affiliated with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.
Dr. Fortenberry works at
Dr. Fortenberry's Office Locations
Frazier T Fortenberry Jr MD Plc630 Peter Jefferson Pkwy, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Directions (434) 244-5722
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fortenberry is as down to earth as any physician can get in my opinion. Contrary to the negative comments, I found him engaging and very informative. I gather he will engage commensurate to his patient's inquistiveness and interest; he will not browbeat or mesmerize you with his knowledge. I had Laser prostate surgery under his charge and it went just as he said it would. His staff is friendly and knowledgable. I couldn't have asked for a better outcome. Keep up the great work Dr. Fortenberry!
About Dr. Frazier Fortenberry, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med College Va
- Louisiana State University School Of Med In New Orleans New Orleans La
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fortenberry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fortenberry accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fortenberry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fortenberry works at
Dr. Fortenberry has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fortenberry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Fortenberry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fortenberry.
