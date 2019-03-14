See All Otolaryngologists in Lawrence, MA
Dr. Fred Arrigg Jr, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.0 (10)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Fred Arrigg Jr, MD

Dr. Fred Arrigg Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lawrence, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen.

Dr. Arrigg Jr works at Arrigg Bidpo Pllc in Lawrence, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Arrigg Jr's Office Locations

    Arrigg Bidpo Pllc
    439 S Union St, Lawrence, MA 01843 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 686-2983

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Holy Family Hospital – Methuen

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Vertigo
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Vertigo
Ear Ache

Treatment frequency



Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 14, 2019
    I was a mess went I went to Dr. Arrigg and he and his staff have gone above and beyond to help relieve my ear pain. I fly quite a bit, and along with a sinus infection, I ended up in a great amount of pain in my right ear. Dr. Arrigg performed a Myringotomy and I am on my way to healing. Both Dr. Arrigg, and his staff followed up with me several times over the following days to make sure I was OK.
    Mar 14, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Fred Arrigg Jr, MD
    About Dr. Fred Arrigg Jr, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 44 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1770561235
    Education & Certifications

    • TUFTS UNIVERSITY
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fred Arrigg Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arrigg Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arrigg Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arrigg Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arrigg Jr works at Arrigg Bidpo Pllc in Lawrence, MA. View the full address on Dr. Arrigg Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Arrigg Jr has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arrigg Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Arrigg Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arrigg Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arrigg Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arrigg Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.