Dr. Fred Arrigg Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Fred Arrigg Jr, MD
Dr. Fred Arrigg Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lawrence, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen.
Dr. Arrigg Jr's Office Locations
Arrigg Bidpo Pllc439 S Union St, Lawrence, MA 01843 Directions (978) 686-2983
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was a mess went I went to Dr. Arrigg and he and his staff have gone above and beyond to help relieve my ear pain. I fly quite a bit, and along with a sinus infection, I ended up in a great amount of pain in my right ear. Dr. Arrigg performed a Myringotomy and I am on my way to healing. Both Dr. Arrigg, and his staff followed up with me several times over the following days to make sure I was OK.
About Dr. Fred Arrigg Jr, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 44 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1770561235
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arrigg Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arrigg Jr accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arrigg Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arrigg Jr has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arrigg Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Arrigg Jr speaks Arabic.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Arrigg Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arrigg Jr.
