Overview of Dr. Fred Aubert Jr, MD

Dr. Fred Aubert Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast, Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola and HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital.



Dr. Aubert Jr works at White Wilson Medical Center - Fort Walton Beach in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.