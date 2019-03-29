Dr. Aueron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fred Aueron, MD
Overview
Dr. Fred Aueron, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Aueron works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Summit Health75 E Northfield Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 436-1330Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Heart Group PA161 Millburn Ave Ste A, Millburn, NJ 07041 Directions (973) 467-4220
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- New York State of Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aueron?
Best doctor and office I have ever been to.
About Dr. Fred Aueron, MD
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Hebrew, Spanish and Yiddish
- 1407897622
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospital
- University of Texas Southwest Medical Center Affiliated Hospitals
- Dallas County Hospital District-Parkland Memorial Hospital
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aueron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aueron works at
Dr. Aueron has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aueron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aueron speaks Hebrew, Spanish and Yiddish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Aueron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aueron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aueron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aueron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.