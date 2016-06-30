Overview

Dr. Fred Bayon, MD is a Legal Medicine Specialist in Vallejo, CA. They specialize in Legal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Sutter Solano Medical Center.



Dr. Bayon works at Solano Primary Care Medical Group in Vallejo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.