Dr. Fred Brackett, MD
Dr. Fred Brackett, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They graduated from Medical College Of South Carolina.
Dr. Brackett works at
Colon and Rectal Associates of South Texas4234 Weber Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Directions (361) 883-3831
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Fred Brackett, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1053383372
- Brooke Army Medical Center
- Medical College Of South Carolina
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Dr. Brackett accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brackett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brackett has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) and Anal Fissure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brackett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Brackett. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brackett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brackett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brackett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.