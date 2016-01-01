Overview

Dr. Fred Brackett, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They graduated from Medical College Of South Carolina.



Dr. Brackett works at Colon and Rectal Surgeons of South Texas in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) and Anal Fissure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.