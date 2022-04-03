Dr. Fred Brosco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brosco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fred Brosco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Fred Brosco, MD
Dr. Fred Brosco, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Brosco's Office Locations
Broadway Ob. Gyn. Llp695 Eddy St Ste 21, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 270-4272
Sleep Disorder- Fatima Hospital1539 Atwood Ave, Johnston, RI 02919 Directions (401) 272-1550
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
He's a great doctor he explains everything to you and he's very kind!! I would not go to any other doctor!
About Dr. Fred Brosco, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
