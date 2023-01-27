Overview

Dr. Fred Caldwell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Poplar Bluff, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Caldwell works at Saint Francis Clinic Poplar Bluff in Poplar Bluff, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.