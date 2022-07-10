Dr. Caudill III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fred Caudill III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Fred Caudill III, MD
Dr. Fred Caudill III, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE.
Dr. Caudill III's Office Locations
Fred W Caudill, M.d.130 Matthews Station St Ste 2B, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (704) 846-2833
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
My husband went to him. I am in need of him now and it said he is not taking new patients. I am so sad.
About Dr. Fred Caudill III, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Psychiatry
