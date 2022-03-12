Dr. Fred Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fred Clark, MD
Dr. Fred Clark, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg.
AllCare Clinic4401 4th St N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33703 Directions (727) 525-4401
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
- Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My grandson had been sick for some time. While I had him with me, I made an appointment for him with Dr. Clark. Dr. Clark assessed his illness and treated it with the correct medication. My daughter was amazed that her son (my grandson) was cured so quickly and competently. My daughter and I have only good words regarding by Dr. Clark's medical ability. Let's face it; it's all about correct diagnosis and treatment. Dr. Clark will always be my go-to physician.
- Family Medicine
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1609022086
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Family Practice
Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clark works at
Dr. Clark speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.