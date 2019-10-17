Dr. Coler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fred Coler, MD
Overview of Dr. Fred Coler, MD
Dr. Fred Coler, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE.
Dr. Coler's Office Locations
Bethany Rowland Pmhnp921 SW Washington St Ste 812, Portland, OR 97205 Directions (503) 279-9004
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr Coler for about 6 years. I can’t believe he has anything less than 5 stars from anyone. I know all experiences are different but I know that if you enter into a doctor/patient relationship ready to do the work, you will only find healing.
About Dr. Fred Coler, MD
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1972625044
Education & Certifications
- DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Coler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coler.
