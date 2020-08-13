Overview of Dr. Fred Ferri, MD

Dr. Fred Ferri, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Johnston, RI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Bologna, Facolta De Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Ferri works at Ocean State Medical in Johnston, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.