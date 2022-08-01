Dr. Foss has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fred Foss, MD
Overview of Dr. Fred Foss, MD
Dr. Fred Foss, MD is an Urology Specialist in Richland, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from COOK COUNTY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Kadlec Regional Medical Center and Trios Women's and Children's Hospital.
Dr. Foss works at
Dr. Foss' Office Locations
Tri-Cities Urology948 Stevens Dr Ste A, Richland, WA 99352 Directions (509) 946-5150
Hospital Affiliations
- Kadlec Regional Medical Center
- Trios Women's and Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Foss has done most of my kidney stone surgeries. I have a fairly rare kidney disease and have been to Urologists all over the state. After having him do a surgery...I've never gone to anyone else. In my opinion, he really is the best...and I am so glad that I found him.
About Dr. Fred Foss, MD
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1437143179
Education & Certifications
- COOK COUNTY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foss works at
Dr. Foss has seen patients for Polyuria, Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Foss. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.