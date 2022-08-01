Overview of Dr. Fred Foss, MD

Dr. Fred Foss, MD is an Urology Specialist in Richland, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from COOK COUNTY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Kadlec Regional Medical Center and Trios Women's and Children's Hospital.



Dr. Foss works at Tri-Cities Urology in Richland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.