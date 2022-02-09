Dr. Fred Fowler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fowler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fred Fowler, MD
Overview
Dr. Fred Fowler, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Concord, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health Stanly and Atrium Health University City.
Locations
Carolina Digestive Health Associates Concord1085 NE Gateway Ct NE Ste 280, Concord, NC 28025 Directions (704) 453-2740
Atrium Health Cabarrus920 Church St N, Concord, NC 28025 Directions (704) 489-0365
Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center1000 Blythe Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203 Directions (704) 489-0365
Gateway Ambulatory Surgery Center1025 NE Gateway Ct NE, Concord, NC 28025 Directions (704) 920-7020
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Cabarrus
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health Stanly
- Atrium Health University City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Lyndsey is the best nurse I have ever dealt with. She is excellent! Dr Fowler is excellent as well.
About Dr. Fred Fowler, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1326066705
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Fowler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fowler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fowler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fowler has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Dysphagia and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fowler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Fowler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fowler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fowler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fowler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.