Overview

Dr. Fred Fowler, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Concord, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health Stanly and Atrium Health University City.



Dr. Fowler works at Carolina Digestive Health Associates Concord in Concord, NC with other offices in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Dysphagia and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.