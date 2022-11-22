Dr. Fred Galluccio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galluccio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fred Galluccio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fred Galluccio, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Galluccio works at
Locations
Greater Newport Physicians901 Dover Dr Ste 102, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 646-4865
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- SCAN Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Helpful office staff
About Dr. Fred Galluccio, MD
- Family Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- 1104934397
Education & Certifications
- Ucsf Seruba Hospital Africa
- Comm Hosp Sonoma Co-Ucsf
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
- Loyola University
Dr. Galluccio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galluccio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galluccio speaks German and Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Galluccio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galluccio.
