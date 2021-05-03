Dr. Fred Garner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Fred Garner, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
ENT For Kids200 Arbor Lake Dr Ste 120, Columbia, SC 29223 Directions (803) 457-8120
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter was referred to him. Absolutely my favorite ENT that she had seen in 3 years. He was thorough and scheduled my daughters surgery and we have not had a problem since. She went in for a yearly check up after and she has not had any problems since and that was almost 5 years ago. She no longer takes regular allergy medicine either. He is a wonderful and knowledgeable doctor.
- Sleep Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124092630
Education & Certifications
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- Fitzsimons Army Medical Center
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Hendrix College
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Garner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garner speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Garner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garner.
