Dr. Fred Ghali, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Fred Ghali, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas.
Pediatric Dermatology of North Texas, PA1325 W Northwest Hwy, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 421-3376
Pediatric Dermatology of North Texas3550 Parkwood Blvd Ste 110, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (817) 481-3379
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Texas True Choice
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Fred Ghali is very knowledgeable and caring. We’ve been seeing Dr. Ghali for years and have been satisfied every single time. I would definitely recommend him to my friends and family!!
About Dr. Fred Ghali, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University of North Carolina
- Children's Medical Center of Dallas
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Dallas Baptist University
- Dermatology and Pediatric Dermatology
Dr. Ghali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghali speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghali. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghali.
