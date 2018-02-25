See All Pediatric Dermatologists in Grapevine, TX
Dr. Fred Ghali, MD

Pediatric Dermatology
3.8 (40)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Fred Ghali, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas.

Dr. Ghali works at Pediatric Dermatology of North Texas, PA in Grapevine, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Dermatology of North Texas, PA
    1325 W Northwest Hwy, Grapevine, TX 76051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 421-3376
  2. 2
    Pediatric Dermatology of North Texas
    3550 Parkwood Blvd Ste 110, Frisco, TX 75034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 481-3379

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Warts
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Warts

Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Connective Tissue Disorders Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Diaper Rash Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genetic Disease of the Skin Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Infantile Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lump Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Narrow Band UVB Light for Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Narrow Band UVB Light for Vitiligo Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Port Wine Stain Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Texas True Choice
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Feb 25, 2018
    Dr. Fred Ghali is very knowledgeable and caring. We’ve been seeing Dr. Ghali for years and have been satisfied every single time. I would definitely recommend him to my friends and family!!
    Iliana Alfaro — Feb 25, 2018
    About Dr. Fred Ghali, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1639286339
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of North Carolina
    Internship
    • Children's Medical Center of Dallas
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Undergraduate School
    • Dallas Baptist University
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Pediatric Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fred Ghali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ghali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghali. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghali.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

