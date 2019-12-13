See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Fred Grynberg, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.4 (5)
Map Pin Small Miami, FL
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Fred Grynberg, MD

Dr. Fred Grynberg, MD is a Pulmonologist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with North Shore Medical Center.

Dr. Grynberg works at Willy Chua Mdpa in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Grynberg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Willy Chua Mdpa
    1321 NW 14th St Ste 304, Miami, FL 33125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 545-4934
  2. 2
    Marian Davis Dpm PA
    1190 NW 95th St Ste 108, Miami, FL 33150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 547-4669
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore Medical Center

Sleep Apnea
Asthma
Pneumonia
Sleep Apnea
Asthma
Pneumonia

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Fred Grynberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1083600803
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
