Dr. Fred Grynberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grynberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fred Grynberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Fred Grynberg, MD
Dr. Fred Grynberg, MD is a Pulmonologist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with North Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Grynberg works at
Dr. Grynberg's Office Locations
-
1
Willy Chua Mdpa1321 NW 14th St Ste 304, Miami, FL 33125 Directions (305) 545-4934
-
2
Marian Davis Dpm PA1190 NW 95th St Ste 108, Miami, FL 33150 Directions (305) 547-4669Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grynberg?
Roughly 7 years ago, I experienced a debilitating illness that was never properly classified, or understood. I was hit by incapacitating bouts of weakness that would leave me unable to work, or perform minor physical tasks. This occurred as I was working as a telephone lineman for over 20 years, so I was, and still am, a very physically fit person. Dr. Grynberg was extremely thorough and attentive, taking my complaints seriously and thoughtfully. He methodically eliminated possible pulmonary causes of my symptoms in a very efficient manner. What struck me with my experience with Dr. Grynberg, was his willingness to listen, and treat me with respect, and give me very helpful advice on how to deal with my situation, even though the causes of my symptoms were found to be outside his specialty. My situation was never medically resolved, it took care of itself, after nearly a year of unpleasant recovery. I cannot thank him enough for his professionalism, and support.
About Dr. Fred Grynberg, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1083600803
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grynberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grynberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grynberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grynberg works at
Dr. Grynberg speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Grynberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grynberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grynberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grynberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.