Dr. Fred Hadley, MD
Overview of Dr. Fred Hadley, MD
Dr. Fred Hadley, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington, Saint Joseph East and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Hadley's Office Locations
1
Lexington Clinic1221 S Broadway, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 258-4000
2
Central Kentucky Medical Group Psc1401 Harrodsburg Rd Ste C215, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 258-6450
3
Continuing Care Hospital1 Saint Joseph Dr, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 258-6450
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Saint Joseph East
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Fred Hadley, MD
- Urology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1154414548
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
Dr. Hadley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hadley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hadley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hadley has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hadley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Hadley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hadley.
