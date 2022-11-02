See All Dermatologists in Greensburg, PA
Dr. Fred Hamaty, MD

Dermatology
4.9 (261)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Fred Hamaty, MD is a Dermatologist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.

Dr. Hamaty works at Forefront Dermatology - Greensburg in Greensburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Impetigo and Candidiasis of Skin and Nails along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Forefront Dermatology - Greensburg
    Forefront Dermatology - Greensburg
4731 State Route 30 Ste 402, Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 201-2882

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Impetigo
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 261 ratings
    Patient Ratings (261)
    5 Star
    (242)
    4 Star
    (16)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 02, 2022
    Dr. Hamaty is personable, caring, and is very thorough when checking me for potential issues. He always answers my questions in a language I understand. He generally takes a few minutes to chat when he finishes the exam, even though he is very busy. I am very confident in the information he provides me about any concerns he has about my skin.
    T Martin — Nov 02, 2022
    About Dr. Fred Hamaty, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1023058567
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic Fndn
    • CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
    Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fred Hamaty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamaty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hamaty has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hamaty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hamaty works at Forefront Dermatology - Greensburg in Greensburg, PA. View the full address on Dr. Hamaty’s profile.

    Dr. Hamaty has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Impetigo and Candidiasis of Skin and Nails, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamaty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    261 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamaty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamaty.

