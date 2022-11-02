Overview

Dr. Fred Hamaty, MD is a Dermatologist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED|PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED|Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine|Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.



Dr. Hamaty works at Forefront Dermatology - Greensburg in Greensburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Impetigo and Candidiasis of Skin and Nails along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.