Dr. Fred Hamaty, MD
Overview
Dr. Fred Hamaty, MD is a Dermatologist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED|PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED|Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine|Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Dr. Hamaty works at
Locations
Forefront Dermatology - Greensburg4731 State Route 30 Ste 402, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 201-2882
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hamaty is personable, caring, and is very thorough when checking me for potential issues. He always answers my questions in a language I understand. He generally takes a few minutes to chat when he finishes the exam, even though he is very busy. I am very confident in the information he provides me about any concerns he has about my skin.
About Dr. Fred Hamaty, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English, French
- 1023058567
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Fndn
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamaty has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamaty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamaty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamaty works at
Dr. Hamaty has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Impetigo and Candidiasis of Skin and Nails, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamaty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hamaty speaks French.
261 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamaty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamaty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamaty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamaty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.