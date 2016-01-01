Dr. Hawley Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fred Hawley Jr, DPM
Overview of Dr. Fred Hawley Jr, DPM
Dr. Fred Hawley Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.
Dr. Hawley Jr's Office Locations
Madison Center904 7th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 860-4457Monday6:30am - 7:00pmTuesday6:30am - 7:00pmWednesday6:30am - 7:00pmThursday6:30am - 7:00pmFriday6:30am - 7:00pm
The Polyclinic - Northgate Plaza - Diagnostic Imaging9709 3rd Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115 Directions (206) 860-5496
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Fred Hawley Jr, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hawley Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hawley Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hawley Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hawley Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hawley Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.