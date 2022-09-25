Overview of Dr. Fred Heidenreich Jr, MD

Dr. Fred Heidenreich Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Natrona Heights, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with UPMC St. Margaret.



Dr. Heidenreich Jr works at Three Rivers Orthopedics in Natrona Heights, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.