Dr. Fred Herndon Jr, MD

Internal Medicine
3.7 (27)
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Fred Herndon Jr, MD

Dr. Fred Herndon Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.

Dr. Herndon Jr works at The Kirklin Clinic in Birmingham, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Herndon Jr's Office Locations

    The Kirklin Clinic
    2000 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 980-0035
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Grandview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Hypertension
Lipid Disorders
Wellness Examination
Hypertension
Lipid Disorders

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Fred Herndon Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265469407
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Herndon Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Herndon Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Herndon Jr works at The Kirklin Clinic in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. Herndon Jr’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Herndon Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herndon Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herndon Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herndon Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

