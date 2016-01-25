Dr. Hirsh accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fred Hirsh, MD
Overview
Dr. Fred Hirsh, MD is a Dermatologist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Hirsh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Fred S Hirsh MD Inc.6551 Wilson Mills Rd Ste 101, Cleveland, OH 44143 Directions (440) 460-2884
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hirsh?
Dr. Hirsh is without a doubt the best dermatologist my daughter and with whom my daughter and I have dealt. The first and only doctor who resolved her acne an my psoriasis issues. So much knowledge, compassion, understanding and experience. Instills confidence in the process while making the journey painless. Dr. Hirsh makes sure you can afford what he suggests and steps in if you can't. Just can't say enough good about this professional and the experience.
About Dr. Fred Hirsh, MD
- Dermatology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1700992716
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hirsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hirsh works at
Dr. Hirsh has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Herpes Simplex Infection and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hirsh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirsh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirsh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hirsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hirsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.